Snowplow Spotlight: White Fox and The Blizzard Tackler

This week’s snowplow spotlight is on White Fox and The Blizzard Tackler and finally, there is something for the VTrans plow trucks to scoop up!
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The White Fox is a nod to arctic creatures and it’s driven by Gerry Dubois who has worked for VTrans for 18 years!

Gerry said this is a good name for a plow truck. It was named by kids at the Underhill Central School and you can find White Fox plowing Route 15.

A couple of inches of snow is nothing for Blizzard Tackler!

The latest truck in our Snowplow Spotlight series is driven by Dan *Hazard who also has a great name for all things winter!

Dan has worked for VTrans for five years and plows Route 36 from St. Albans to Bakersfield.

Blizzard Tackler got its name from kids at the Almond Blossoms Schoolhouse and Dan says it’s very catchy.

