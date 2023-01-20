UVM bounces back, routs Maine 66-45

Hurley, Sullivan return, lead the way with 13
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team ended the first half on a 19-2 run, and cruised to a 21-point win over Maine on Thursday to improve to 3-2 in conference play.

“Great to be back home, great atmosphere tonight and a great defensive effort. Tonight looked like vintage Vermont defense and toughness and rebounding,” head coach John Becker said postgame. “I thought offensively we really moved the ball, kept it fairly simple. We didn’t shoot it great but we generated a lot of good opportunities. I thought it was a full team effort.”

UVM hosts NJIT on Sunday at 1 pm.

