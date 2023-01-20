WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Phil Scott to deliver budget address

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will deliver his budget address on Friday.

It’s scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. When it starts, you can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The governor will outline his spending priorities for the fiscal year 2024 before the general assembly at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

This will be the Republican Vermont governor’s seventh budget address.

