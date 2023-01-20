Yankee Sportsman’s Classic returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Yankee Sportsman’s Classic is back! After two years off due to the pandemic, the annual hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities gathering has returned to the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

There’s a little something for everyone, from gear and trip exhibitors to food and drink samples to kids’ activities, like a fishing pond and pellet gun safety station.

Opening day was Friday.

Organizers say people have missed this.

“You know this is so great and the exhibitors that come every year are just so happy to be back. To me, it’s like family,” said John Laberge of the Yankee Sportsman’s Classic.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with John Laberge about what you will find at the Yankee Sportsman’s Classic.

Organizers expect 12,000-14,000 people to attend.

It costs $11 to get in and that will get you a three-day pass for the whole weekend.

