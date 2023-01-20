BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow showers will come to an end on Friday night with a mainly dry, occasionally sunny, weekend on the way. Saturday morning will start out with some lingering clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Clouds will continue to clear out through the second half of the day, becoming partly sunny and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20s. Clouds return on Saturday night, with a mostly cloudy day ahead for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, in the low to mid 30s.

Our next winter storm will arrive on Sunday evening. Snow will spread west to east across the region during the evening hours. A general 3-6 inches of snow is expected to fall Sunday night and into the first half of Monday. Highest snow totals will be likely be over central and southern Vermont, where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. Snow will taper to snow showers on Monday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with another weather system expected for mid week. A mix of rain and snow will arrive on Wednesday, ending as snow showers on Thursday. Temperatures turn colder for the end of the week with highs on Thursday and Friday, falling into the mid to upper 20s.

