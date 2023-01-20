BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! After a pretty quiet first half of January, we are finally getting in on some good, old-fashioned, winter weather. We are still in the middle of the snow storm that moved in here late Thursday. It will continue with periods of snow throughout the rest of this Friday. By the end of the day, we can expect an additional 1-4″ of snow (on top of the generally 2-5″ that we have gotten already), with the higher amounts in our southern-most counties.

The storm system will move out tonight and we’ll get some sunshine going on Saturday to start the weekend. Then our focus will be on the next storm system, which has more punch to it.

That next storm will bring another round of accumulating snow late Sunday through Monday. With the track of this coastal storm trending more eastward, we will be right near the back edge of it in northern NY. But the more south & east you are, then the heavier the snow will be. It is still too early to estimate snow amounts from this storm, but 6-12″ or more is not out of the question, especially in our southern & eastern areas. This system will also have gusty, blustery winds with it.

There will be another break in the action on Tuesday, although a minor upper-air disturbance could bring a few snow showers late in the day, especially to the north.

Then we will be tracking yet another strong storm system for the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. That one may be a bit warmer, so there may be some rain, sleet, and freezing rain in addition to snow.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be very busy tracking all of this weather action for you over the next several days, and we will keep you up-to-speed with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

