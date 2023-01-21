Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock.

Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department says, “It’s expensive to get going, and I think that ultimately has proved to be one of our biggest challenges.”

The idea came to fruition in 2016 for 8 Chittenden County municipalities to work together to provide regional dispatching services under one roof. But from the beginning, the Chittenden County Public Safety Authority has continued to find itself in a difficult situation.

Locke serves as the board chair.

When an emergency call comes through, the dispatch center eliminates the transferring of calls, reducing response time.

To start, there were 8 municipalities on board, but as of this year, only 4 remain. Those remaining are Williston, Winooski, South Burlington, and Burlington.

Locke says, “The more people we have to spread the cost out, the better it is, and the easier it is on everybody else.” He adds, “Colchester not being able to do it this year creates a challenge.”

According to a letter from the Colchester Select Board chair, the town failed to authorize the funding for their portion of the project.

Colchester would have been paying just over $206,000, on top of a 28% increase in costs for their own dispatch in town.

“If we can overcome financial challenges, I think that is the way to deliver the best services,” Locke says. “But I’m also very understanding that high inflation has led to a lot of high expenses, and every community is kind of struggling with how they’re going to pay those this year.”

Of those asked to vote on forming the regional service back in 2018, only Shelburne voted against the proposal. Shelburne already serves as one of the state’s public safety answering points, dispatching for themselves as well as nearly 3 dozen other communities.

Shelburne’s town manager Lee Krohn spearheaded the project before becoming town manager. He says, “There was not political support or operational support for joining in a regional agency when we already essentially operated one.”

Krohn says although they’ve stayed out of the proposal, Shelburne can serve as a backup.

“Assuming the other regional dispatch agency does get up and running, maybe we can still be partners in this and find ways to be backup for each other, so we can maximize the service availability no matter what happens.”

The project has also relied heavily on state and federal funding, but according to a report from the most recent meeting, they are only two thirds of the way toward having the funds that they need.

The proposed site for the dispatch center is within the South Burlington Police Department.

