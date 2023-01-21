Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

Burr Morse Jr., passing down maple business to nephew, Jake Shattuck
Burr Morse Jr., passing down maple business to nephew, Jake Shattuck(Courtesy: Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires.

Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont.

The farm was founded in the mid-1960′s by Harry Morse Sr. who was a natural showman, meeting tour buses at the statehouse and encouraging them to check out the business, while they were in town.

Harry Sr. passed down the business to Burr Morse Jr., who built the business up to be the leading maple destination in Vermont. Visitors would be drawn from all of the United States. The business is also known for teaching people about the process of making maple syrup.

Now, Morse Jr. is retiring and felt like it was a good time to step back as he prepares to turn 75 in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
A heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Vermont high school basketball game.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
File photo
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
Surveillance photo
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop

Latest News

BFA Fairfax
Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation
The Addams Family pinball machine at the Pinball Co-op
Vermonters readying their ‘flipper fingers’ for historic pinball tournament
How ‘Theatre Adventure’ helps connect, inspire people with disabilities
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast