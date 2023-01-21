Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires.

Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont.

The farm was founded in the mid-1960′s by Harry Morse Sr. who was a natural showman, meeting tour buses at the statehouse and encouraging them to check out the business, while they were in town.

Harry Sr. passed down the business to Burr Morse Jr., who built the business up to be the leading maple destination in Vermont. Visitors would be drawn from all of the United States. The business is also known for teaching people about the process of making maple syrup.

Now, Morse Jr. is retiring and felt like it was a good time to step back as he prepares to turn 75 in March.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.