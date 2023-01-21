Ogden, Brewster claim individual crowns at Saint Michael’s carnival

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an eventful, snowy Friday at Rikert for the Saint Michael’s Carnival, Middlebury is on top of the team leaderboard, but both individual winners come from UVM.

In the women’s race, sophomore Haley Brewster claimed first, with teammate Waverly Gebhardt right behind her in second. Shortly after, Landgrove native Ben Ogden finished ahead of the pack, completing the individual sweep for the ‘Cats, who were all smiles afterwards.

“It feels great, there’s nothing like following this one into the finish,” Gebhardt said, with Brewer by her side. “It makes it that much more special, really.”

“That was more of the strategy for the last two heats at least, take it kind of easy for the first half and then just go for the last half,” Brewster said.

“It’s kind of a grueling finish here. You get to the top of the hill and you have another minute of fighting,” Ogden said. “You have to make sure to not let anything go. I was just focused on getting over the finish line.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.