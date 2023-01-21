Ogden, Brewster claim individual crowns at Saint Michael’s carnival

Middlebury atop team leaderboard
Middlebury atop team leaderboard
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an eventful, snowy Friday at Rikert for the Saint Michael’s Carnival, Middlebury is on top of the team leaderboard, but both individual winners come from UVM.

In the women’s race, sophomore Haley Brewster claimed first, with teammate Waverly Gebhardt right behind her in second. Shortly after, Landgrove native Ben Ogden finished ahead of the pack, completing the individual sweep for the ‘Cats, who were all smiles afterwards.

“It feels great, there’s nothing like following this one into the finish,” Gebhardt said, with Brewer by her side. “It makes it that much more special, really.”

“That was more of the strategy for the last two heats at least, take it kind of easy for the first half and then just go for the last half,” Brewster said.

“It’s kind of a grueling finish here. You get to the top of the hill and you have another minute of fighting,” Ogden said. “You have to make sure to not let anything go. I was just focused on getting over the finish line.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
Leroy Headley (center) speaks to Anako "Annette" Lumumba's family in court.
Headley takes deal, pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2018 slaying
Surveillance photo
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
BFA Fairfax is banning fans from future basketball games while it investigates accusations of...
Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

Latest News

Blais-Savoie tallies twice in 3-1 win
UVM women’s hockey sets attendance record, downs Holy Cross
UVM bounces back, routs Maine 66-45
UVM bounces back, routs Maine 66-45
UVM bounces back, routs Maine 66-45
UVM bounces back, routs Maine 66-45
Moore’s hat trick is the difference in 3-2 win
Midd stuns #5 Norwich in overtime