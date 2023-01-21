Rep. Balint shares committee assignment hopes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the 118th Congress gets to work, committee appointments still need to be doled out. This week, we caught up with newly sworn-in representative Becca Balint.

She shared that she hopes to be on either the Financial Services committee, which deals mainly with housing, or the Agricultural committee.

Because Republicans are in the majority, she says that assignments ratios - as in how many members of each party are on each committee - are the same as they were under Nancy Pelosi, except flipped.

Balint says, “Basically, having come up through the legislature, I know you get what you get and you make the best with your committee assignment to deliver for your constituents. You can always make a difference, regardless of what committee you end up, on so I’m hoping it’s one of those two.” She adds, “But if not, I’m still going to work hard.”

This was Balint’s first official visit back to the Green Mountain State as a member of Congress.

