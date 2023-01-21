Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
A heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Vermont high school basketball game.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
File photo
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
Surveillance photo
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop

Latest News

BFA Fairfax
Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation
Burr Morse Jr., passing down maple business to nephew, Jake Shattuck
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
The Addams Family pinball machine at the Pinball Co-op
Vermonters readying their ‘flipper fingers’ for historic pinball tournament