BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The #11 UVM women’s hockey team set a new Hockey East record for attendance at a home venue, then followed it up with a 3-1 win over Holy Cross Friday night at the Gut. 2,210 fans saw Evelyne Blais-Savoie’s near hat trick in the win.

