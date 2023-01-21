What To Do: Saturday, January 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday!

Head to the Kingdom Trails in Lyndonville for their Torchlit Trail Experience! From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting at the Hub Trailside, you can check out their lantern-lit trails for self-guided skiing, fat-biking, or snowshoeing. It all culminates with a bonfire and hot cocoa in the woods. Organizers say it’s a great outing for any age. It’s free and open to all.

Or go to Hildene in Manchester for a Guided Nature Walk. From 1:00 p.m. to 2:300 p.m. an ECO AmeriCorps service member will guide you on an exploratory walk and help with species identification along the way. You’ll learn about the wildlife’s ecological connections to the landscape, as well as how the ecosystem survives the winter. It costs $5 per person with admission and is open to everyone.

In Norwich, the Montshire Museum is hosting Astronomy Day! From 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. you can meet working astronomers and participate in hands-on astronomy activities and demonstrations. Then, the museum will stay open late for presentations and telescope-viewing of the night sky. The special event is free with museum admission.

Today at the Bixby Memorial Free Library in Vergennes, there’s another Cook The Book event focusing on African recipes. From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can enjoy the completed recipes, discuss the cuisine, and chat with others about cooking. You can also sign up to cook a recipe for the next Cook The Book event in February. It’s free and open to all, even inexperienced cooks.

The South Burlington Public Library is hosting a board game event this morning. From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. you can play board games of all kinds with a friendly crowd. You could pick an old favorite or learn something new while meeting new people and making friends. It’s free and open to all.

Or drop by the Rockingham Public Library in Bellows Falls to meet local legislators! Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison, as well as local representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman will be around to discuss issues and answer questions from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today. It’ll be an informal conversation and a great opportunity to learn more about local legislating. There is no admission fee and everyone is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.