BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Welcome to the weekend, everyone! We are done with the first in a parade of snowstorms that we will be dealing with over the next several days. We will get a break today, but the next storm will be coming in late Sunday into Monday.

Today is the calm after the storm . . . and BEFORE the next storm! After a cloudy start, there will be some sunshine as we get into the afternoon. Temperatures will be just about normal for mid-January (normal high in Burlington is now 28°).

Most of Sunday is looking okay, too. There may even be a few rays of sunshine in the morning. But the next storm will be moving in with snow starting late Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow will pick up throughout the evening and the overnight hours, coming down fairly hard & steady in our central and southern counties. There may be some mixed precipitation right near the MA border. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Monday, especially in the higher elevations. And it will be turning blustery late in the day.

The track of this coastal storm has been trending more southward & eastward, so the farther south & east you are, the more snow you will get. Lesser amounts will be to the north & west. At this point, it is looking like 4-8″ accumulation in our central, southern and eastern areas by the end of Monday, but 2-4″ in the northern Champlain Valley, and 1-3″ in northern NY towards the St. Lawrence Valley.

The storm will be done Monday night. On Tuesday, a fast-moving clipper system will spread a few snow showers around, and maybe even a quick, heavier snow squall or two.

Then our next bigger system will come in on Wednesday into Thursday with another round of accumulating snow, but again, there could be some rain, sleet, and freezing rain mixed in at times.

Lots of weather action over the next several days! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking all of this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.