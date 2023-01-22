Burlington School District looking to recruit

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is taking action to help their staffing struggles. The district hosted a job fair at the high school hoping to pull in some potential new employees. The district has a number of positions open, officials say they’re looking to find special educators, bus drivers, day and evening custodians, and more.

People interested in working for the district could walk in, meet the staff and tour the school.

District officials say this was just another way they’re trying to fill the gaps.

“We have created another job fair. It’s been a few months since we last did one. We thought this would be a way or an opportunity for applicants to just walk in. Meet some of the staff. Talk about the job openings. Complete an application, and do an interview,” said Erin Dye, with the Burlington School District.

The district will have another job fair Tuesday afternoon.

