Cooking up a win for an annual chili competition

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have the best chili recipe? That was the question at Wilkins Harley Davidson in Barre, which held their annual Best Damn Chili Cook-off Saturday morning. 28 chili makers squared off to see who had the best taste and presentation. The public could try some of those chilis too for a $10 donation which goes to the Vermont Food Bank.

Organizers say they raised several hundred dollars.

The judges included WCAX evening anchor Cat Viglienzoni, former Barre Rotary president Tony Campos, and Stefano Coppola from Morse Block Deli.

