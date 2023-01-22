Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

Girls on the Run Vermont
Girls on the Run Vermont(WCAX)
By Sam Shinn
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches.

Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.

They currently have a staffing shortage, and are in need of about 600 volunteer coaches to cover all of Vermont.

Coaches don’t need to be runners, but they do need to have a desire to inspire.

The Executive Director of Girls On The Run Vermont says after the pandemic, recruiting coaches to help young girls lead positive lives is more important than ever.

“The girls, coaches, families, and volunteers really were craving being back together in that space, but it continues to evolve since COVID,” says Executive Director Rachel Desautels. “We’re still not able to serve as many girls as we were pre-pandemic, so we’re still building back up, if you will.”

“We’re hoping to be able to offer this program to as many girls as possible, which is why the need for volunteer coaches is so great. They’re the heart of our program. Without coaches, we don’t have teams,” Desautels says.

Their 10-week season starts at the end of March.

You can find more information about coaching here.

