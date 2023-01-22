Mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide.

We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern.

Commissioner Nick Deml, from Vt. Department of Corrections, says “We see a population that has experienced a lot of trauma in their lives, often having substance use issues present with mental health issues.”

And part of that, according to Deml, stems from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We put people in lockdown for long periods of time because we needed to keep the populations safe, but isolation was hard. We limited visitation, we limited recreation, and all of those things reverberated,” said Deml.

Inmate deaths in Vermont prisons remain low year after year, averaging about 5 per year over the last decade. Of those deaths, only 5 are the result of a suicide.

The number of inmates attempting to take their own lives or intentionally hurting themselves is much higher. According to the Department of Corrections, self-harm incidents are tracked as self-harm statements, and low, moderate, and high lethality. Examples include asphyxiation, banging, and lacerations.

In terms of statements, the numbers show a major increase in 2020, nearly double the number from 2019. Since then, the numbers have come down to 393 in 2021 and 258 in 2022. Both years tally below the five-year average of nearly 450.

“Finding mental health practitioners is challenging, but we’re currently bidding out our healthcare contract, and the goal there is to create a new contract that really focuses more heavily on mental health,” says Deml.

Along with that, the Department of Corrections joined forces with the Defender General’s office to create solutions to a potential mental health gap in Vermont prisons.

Vermont Defender General Matt Valerio says, “Screenings do take place for every single person that comes in, and there are time frames where you’re more vulnerable to self-harm than not. That’s where a lot of the focus is, and it’s right up front, whether you’re a detainee or you’re starting a sentence.”

Valerio says the joint committee is still finalizing its last report.

The Department of Corrections says they’re also working to overhaul the grievance system and move to an online monitored format.

