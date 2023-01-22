Prevention tips to minimize excess salt to keep Lake Champlain safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the most popular weapons against slippery snow and ice is salt. But although salt makes roads and driveways safer for us… it can be harmful to our surrounding ecosystems. Salt, or sodium chloride, lowers the freezing point of water, which prevents ice from forming and snow from sticking on surfaces. But when it runs off our pathways and roads and into the water supply, it creates problems for plants and animals.

One of the areas salt is having an effect is Lake Champlain. Researchers have found that the lake is getting saltier every year. Which could make it more difficult for natural lake processes to happen.

“What we’ve seen across the world and right here in the Lake Champlain Basin is a process called salinization, where the freshwater system is actually getting saltier. Plankton, amphibians, and fish species can all be sensitive to this increased saltiness in the water. And that can have long term impacts on ecosystem that can impact biodiversity,” said Matthew Vaughn, the chief scientist for the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

To combat this, scientists have a few tips that you can use at home to minimize excess salt this winter and keep Lake Champlain safe.

“If you’re applying salt to your driveway or to your walkways, try to space it out, so there’s three inches of space between each salt rock.. . Shovel as much as you can just from mechanically remove ice and snow without salt. And think about the temperature of the surface you’re applying to sodium chloride. The most common you know deicing salt only works down to about 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything colder than that the sodium chloride is not going to be effective,” said Vaughn.

Although the salt levels are increasing, scientists say as of right now, we are still well below benchmark values for drinking water standards and aquatic toxicity for fish.

