Prevention tips to minimize excess salt to keep Lake Champlain safe

File image
File image(FILE)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the most popular weapons against slippery snow and ice is salt. But although salt makes roads and driveways safer for us… it can be harmful to our surrounding ecosystems. Salt, or sodium chloride, lowers the freezing point of water, which prevents ice from forming and snow from sticking on surfaces. But when it runs off our pathways and roads and into the water supply, it creates problems for plants and animals.

One of the areas salt is having an effect is Lake Champlain. Researchers have found that the lake is getting saltier every year. Which could make it more difficult for natural lake processes to happen.

“What we’ve seen across the world and right here in the Lake Champlain Basin is a process called salinization, where the freshwater system is actually getting saltier. Plankton, amphibians, and fish species can all be sensitive to this increased saltiness in the water. And that can have long term impacts on ecosystem that can impact biodiversity,” said Matthew Vaughn, the chief scientist for the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

To combat this, scientists have a few tips that you can use at home to minimize excess salt this winter and keep Lake Champlain safe.

“If you’re applying salt to your driveway or to your walkways, try to space it out, so there’s three inches of space between each salt rock.. . Shovel as much as you can just from mechanically remove ice and snow without salt. And think about the temperature of the surface you’re applying to sodium chloride. The most common you know deicing salt only works down to about 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything colder than that the sodium chloride is not going to be effective,” said Vaughn.

Although the salt levels are increasing, scientists say as of right now, we are still well below benchmark values for drinking water standards and aquatic toxicity for fish.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
BFA Fairfax is banning fans from future basketball games while it investigates accusations of...
Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation
Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North...
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?

Latest News

Garden Mats in Worcester Vt
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
File Image
VT Supreme Court rules on Montpelier non-citizen voting decision
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
ycqm
YCQM JAN. 22, 2023