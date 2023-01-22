Talent Skatepark’s first kids’ talent competition

By Lily Minor
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Talent Skatepark’s held its first ever kids’ talent competition.

It was called the Slam Bam Talent Jam.

The now 22-year-old skate park had closed in 2018 due to lack of funds, but with help from the community, they have fully bounced back.

Now with COVID in the rear view, the skatepark was able to hold this event for kids of all age groups, and they told us the turnout was everything they had hoped for.

“It felt like the right time to bring people together again -- which Talent has always been about bringing community together. I’m so happy that we’re at a spot now in our lives that we can gather -- and hug and love each other -- because it’s really been missing in the skateboard community here at Talent,” said Hannah Deene Wood, the executive director of Talent.

This event also marks the third anniversary of talent skatepark’s move to their new building on Queen City Park Road.

Park staff say they hope to welcome more skaters in the region to come and join their community.

