UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

UVM researchers are studying Vermont's changing snow patterns.
UVM researchers are studying Vermont's changing snow patterns.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state.

They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow would impact water quality and outdoor recreation.

Snow stations are scattered around Mt. Mansfield and down the Champlain Valley, into Lake Champlain.

Researchers say we already see changes to our snow patterns, so this will make data more readily available.

In the research process, they also hope to educate those that benefit from the snow.

“You could go skiing and ski right past one of our stations, so I think a hope is to have a plaque or information around there so people can get more informed about what’s going on,” says UVM researcher Kate Hale.

Through the research, they hope to better understand changes to snow patterns, their impact on water quality, snow melt timing, and its relationship to Vermonters.

