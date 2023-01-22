VT Supreme Court rules on Montpelier non-citizen voting decision

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says non-citizens in Montpelier can vote in its local elections.

The state’s highest court issued a decision Friday, upholding a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed the capital city’s 2018 charter change that allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections was unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the charter change does not violate the Vermont constitution, because while it does restrict voting in statewide contests to U.S. citizens, it does not address local elections.

