What To Do: Sunday, January 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday.

Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.

Storr’s Hill in Lebanon is celebrating its 100th birthday, and you can celebrate with them at its Full Moon Fiesta! Public skiing and snowboarding are free this weekend, and today you can even take part in a ski jumping competition. There’s also ice sculpting and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Today is the last day to check out the World University Games in Lake Placid. There are a number of sports wrapping up their final events, as well as fun final activities along Main Street. From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can check out the ice sculptures, stilt walkers, rail jam and more, as well as some potential appearances from Team USA athletes. The events along Main Street are free and organizers say it’s fun for the whole family.

Or head to Plainfield for an afternoon of Irish music. At the Plainfield Opera House starting at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, you can enjoy traditional music from Ireland at no cost. Organizers say you don’t have to pay to get in, but donations are appreciated.

The AVA Gallery in Lebanon, N.H. now has an exciting exhibition featuring art from high schoolers around the region. You can celebrate the area’s next generation of artists from now until February 10. The gallery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and there is no admission fee.

