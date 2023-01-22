BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a few breaks of sun this morning, otherwise expect a cloudy day. Our next storm system will start to spread snow into the region by late afternoon/early evening. Snow will continue overnight into Monday morning, especially south. The Monday morning commute will be slippery, so plan accordingly. Snow will taper to snow showers on Monday. Expected accumulation at this point looks to be 1 to 3 inches in northern sections, 3 to 6 in central areas, and possibly 6 to 8 inches in southern parts, though southern areas may have the snow mix with sleet and freezing rain.

A very active week is expected, with a few systems we’ll be keeping an eye on. For Tuesday, a cold front will cross the region. Snow showers are likely along that, but snow squalls are also possible, when we could receive a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow and brief but dangerous whiteout conditions.

Another significant storm system will then bring more snow Wednesday night and Thursday. Wednesday itself will be mostly cloudy, then snow will move in overnight, and continue Thursday. Significant accumulation is possible with this system, though mixed precipitation is also possible, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Just a few flurries are possible Friday, then yet another system is expected to arrive Saturday. This one only looks to be a clipper, but additional light snow is possible. High temperatures during the week will be mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s, and lows in the teens and 20s…not bad at all for late January.

