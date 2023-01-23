Burlington man charged with torching school dumpster

File image
File image(KTTC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington school dumpster Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Burlington Police say they were called to the St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.

Police say when an officer asked Barbin if he set fire to the dumpster, he replied, “Indeed I did.”

The Burlington man now faces arson charges.

