Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project begins next week

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction work is set to begin next week on a first-of-its-kind traffic pattern for the Green Mountain State.

The new “diverging diamond” project is located just off Interstate 89′s Exit 16 in Colchester. It’s been years in the works for years, along with litigation that could eventually allow Costco to sell gasoline without restricted hours.

VTrans officials say crews are out this week putting up signs and fencing and that phase one of construction is expected to begin next week. They say the work will begin underneath the bridges, causing some possible minor delays.

“For the most part, the contractors are going to try to do most of the work outside the roadway. They are going to have to close a lane here or there intermittently to get some work done. At least for the first month or two, they are going to do their best to stay out of the road,” said VTrans’ Mike LaCroix.

As the project continues, more delays are expected. It’s expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.

Costco has also been waiting for the project to be finished. Gasoline sales have been restricted to off-peak hours until traffic flow improvements contained in the project are completed.

Related Stories:

VTrans takes feedback for Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project

Vt. Superior Court judge denies attempt to close Costco gas pumps

Costco opens Colchester gas station

VTrans back in court over diverging diamonds ruling

VTrans: ‘Diverging diamond’ could ease congestion at Exit 16

New Exit 16 traffic pattern slowed down in court

Exit 16 business owners concerned by VTrans land takings

Vermont Supreme Court yanks Exit 16 Act 250 permit

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire Saturday destroyed the Garden Mats business in Worcester.
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
File Image
Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting
File Photo
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

Latest News

LQM
Colchester 'diverging diamond' project begins next week
File photo
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
x
Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition
Caution tape outside Burlington High School, which is now closed to students for the rest of...
Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition