Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project begins next week

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction work is set to begin next week on a first-of-its-kind traffic pattern for the Green Mountain State.

The new “diverging diamond” project is located just off Interstate 89′s Exit 16 in Colchester. It’s been years in the works for years, along with litigation that could eventually allow Costco to sell gasoline without restricted hours.

VTrans officials say crews are out this week putting up signs and fencing and that phase one of construction is expected to begin next week. They say the work will begin underneath the bridges, causing some possible minor delays.

“For the most part, the contractors are going to try to do most of the work outside the roadway. They are going to have to close a lane here or there intermittently to get some work done. At least for the first month or two, they are going to do their best to stay out of the road,” said VTrans’ Mike LaCroix.

As the project continues, more delays are expected. It’s expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.

Costco has also been waiting for the project to be finished. Gasoline sales have been restricted to off-peak hours until traffic flow improvements contained in the project are completed.

