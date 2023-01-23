CVU Principal says “non-credible” threat made, increased police presence expected

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - More police officers will be at the Champlain Valley Union High School Monday, after a threat on social media.

In a message to students and parents, Principal Adam Bunting says there was a quote “potential violent threat issued to the school over social media.”

He says local police found the person responsible for the post and that it is not a credible threat. However, security measures are being upgraded Monday, including more officers at the school.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.