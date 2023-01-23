Duncan registers first dunk, wins bet with older brother

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s win for UVM featured a number of career-bests, including the 28 points that Finn Sullivan poured in.

But one career-first sent the bench into a frenzy, and it didn’t stand out in the box score.

Early in the first half, fifth-year guard Robin Duncan elevated for what looked like a normal dunk, but the bench celebrated like it was his first dunk. That’s because it was his first dunk.

It certainly helped UVM get the team win, but thanks to an agreement with his older brother made at the beginning of his career, Robin got an individual win of his own, along with some bragging rights.

“Robin has a bet with his brother Everett if he ever got a career in-game dunk. I think Ev owes him some money, so hopefully he pays up,” head coach John Becker said.

“This year randomly he’s been really bouncy for some reason, in practices and stuff,” Sullivan said. “I saw it coming from a mile away, I felt like he was going to get one sooner. I’m glad he got one. I think he got one before, but it was in a scrimmage freshman year.”

