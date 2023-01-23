During a season of sickness, doctors recommend making a plan for kids with asthma

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During a season of more sickness, a local pediatric pulmonologist says now is the time to make a plan for kids with asthma.

Dr. Kelly Cowan, a pediatric pulmonologist at the UVM Children’s Hospital says just under 10 percent of Vermont’s kids have asthma, and that it’s not just one thing that causes the disease that affects the lungs.

Cowan says it’s a combination of things like environmental triggers and respiratory viruses.

“Some of them are really pretty clear where kids have coughing, wheezing, trouble breathing and need emergency attention. And then some can be more subtle, like if they’re having lingering illnesses, a lot of cough, shortness of breath, exercise symptoms, after-colds that it’s going on for a longer time. Some of these symptoms can be complicated with a lot of back to back illnesses. But for kids who do have asthma, those can be some signs that things aren’t under good control. And for kids that may be at risk of asthma or they’re not sure if it’s asthma, maybe a good time to check in about symptoms,” Dr. Cowan said.

Cowan says it’s been a tough season for parents, with a lot of respiratory illnesses and more trouble with asthma. But she calls asthma a “treatable” problem with the right plan.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.