During a season of sickness, doctors recommend making a plan for kids with asthma

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During a season of more sickness, a local pediatric pulmonologist says now is the time to make a plan for kids with asthma.

Dr. Kelly Cowan, a pediatric pulmonologist at the UVM Children’s Hospital says just under 10 percent of Vermont’s kids have asthma, and that it’s not just one thing that causes the disease that affects the lungs.

Cowan says it’s a combination of things like environmental triggers and respiratory viruses.

“Some of them are really pretty clear where kids have coughing, wheezing, trouble breathing and need emergency attention. And then some can be more subtle, like if they’re having lingering illnesses, a lot of cough, shortness of breath, exercise symptoms, after-colds that it’s going on for a longer time. Some of these symptoms can be complicated with a lot of back to back illnesses. But for kids who do have asthma, those can be some signs that things aren’t under good control. And for kids that may be at risk of asthma or they’re not sure if it’s asthma, maybe a good time to check in about symptoms,” Dr. Cowan said.

Cowan says it’s been a tough season for parents, with a lot of respiratory illnesses and more trouble with asthma. But she calls asthma a “treatable” problem with the right plan.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
Garden Mats in Worcester Vt
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Job fair
Burlington School District looking to recruit
BFA Fairfax is banning fans from future basketball games while it investigates accusations of...
Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation

Latest News

CVU High School FILE PHOTO
CVU Principal says “non-credible” threat made, increased police presence expected
File Photo
VTrans crews ready for another winter storm
A public body meets using a hybrid system (File photo).
Vt. bill would extend public remote meeting option
Prevention tips to minimize excess salt to keep Lake Champlain safe