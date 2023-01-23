BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New York secretary of state will be in the North Country Monday.

Sunday night, Secretary Robert Rodriguez participated in the closing ceremonies at Lake Placid’s FISU World Games.

Monday, he’s expected to make an economic development announcement in Ticonderoga.

The announcement is at 11 a.m. at the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building.

