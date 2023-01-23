Lawyers in BHS contamination case agree to delay demolition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The demolition of Burlington High school has been delayed as part of a lawsuit over PCB contamination in the shuttered building.

Lawyers for Monsanto and Burlington High School educators have come to an agreement that would prevent BHS from being demolished until at least late February, so the company can conduct its own inspections of the school.

Burlington High School was closed in the fall of 2020 after air testing for a planned renovation uncovered levels of PCBs that exceeded state health department standards. Educators, who believe the chemicals made them sick, filed a lawsuit last October against the multinational company which manufactured the toxic chemical present in many schools built or remodeled prior to 1980. The school district has also filed a lawsuit.

Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, sought to postpone demolition, saying the school was key evidence in the case.

Demolition of the school was scheduled to begin Monday.

