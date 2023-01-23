Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co.

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge.

“Maple pecan, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate -- we have a toasted coconut which is my favorite,” said Aden Mott, Buster & Bella’s owner.

While the Londonderry business opened up about a year ago, this isn’t his first time working with goat milk. It all began in Rhode Island.

“We raised goats, we milked them, and we used the milk to make personal care products,” Mott explains. That personal care brand became pretty big. But when Mott wanted to venture into the kitchen, things came to a halt.

“We were developing food, cheeses, fudge, for about 10 years... and ultimately the state of Rhode Island wouldn’t let us do it,” Mott says. So, he and his partner along with their dogs, Buster and Bella, and their goats, moved somewhere that would -- Vermont.

After a warm and welcoming greeting, Buster & Bella’s set up shop and buys their milk from a farm in Windsor to turn out chocolatey treats.

“Our existing herd is just old now and they’re retired and we believe in letting them have a good end to their lives,” Mott said.

When it comes to making the fudge, Mott explains that there’s really no other company turning out goat milk fudge to this scale. The confection was popular several decades ago, but Mott says now, it can be met with some skepticism.

“There’s many people, including myself, that don’t like goat cheese because it’s tangy and can be a little gamey,” Mott admits. “If I did a blind taste test and I let people try it compared to cow’s milk fudge, many people aren’t going to taste a difference. What it comes down to is that it’s a specialty product you can’t get anywhere else and we wanted to do something a little different.”

Goat dairy, according to Mott, is also a little easier on the stomach than cow dairy products can be for some people. In addition to fudge, Mott has plans to expand into toffees and cheese as well.

For now, he’s sticking with fudge. You can find a range of fudge-y flavors online, and in local specialty shops across for Vermont.

