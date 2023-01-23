Members of Gov. Scott’s cabinet to tour Orange County

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Governor Scott’s Administration are touring Orange County Monday to talk abut American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The goal is to hear from community leaders about their infrastructure needs and guide them toward available federal funding. There’s money available for things like economic development, housing, water and sewer, climate change mitigation measures, and broadband projects.

A roundtable meeting is being held in Bradford.

Education Secretary Dan French is touring three schools in Thetford, Braintree and Brookfield.

Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle are stopping by Bergamot + Amor in Williamstown.

State Librarian and Commissioner of the Department of Libraries Catherine Delneo and others are visiting Latham Library.

