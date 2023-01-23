Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - “I’ve delt with a fire before. I’ve seen other fires. I’ve helped people who’ve had fires. So, I knew immediately.”

Peter Comart, describing his first reaction to the fire that happened on his property over the weekend that destroyed his business.

“I went to pick up my truck and when I came back, I was gone for about ten minutes. I have a machine that manufactures garden mats. That machine was running, and something must have been defective,” said Comart.

Comart was working in his shop for his business Garden Mats on Saturday, when the blaze started. He says he believes his mat making machine was what sparked it.

The building was up in flames in a matter of minutes, and Worcester fire chief Will Sutton says six other fire stations came out to help to put out the blaze.

Sutton says the fire started in the front of the building and made its way through the entire structure up to the second floor.

He says his crew had to pull water from the river in front of Comart’s house to contain the fire.

“Outside of the village we don’t have hydrant systems. So, we have to get water sources from everything. So fortunately, there’s a brook behind you that we were able to put a portable pump in there. So, we were able to maintain putting water on the propane tanks to try to keep them from exploding,” said Sutton.

The fire chief says it took crews about six hours to put out the flames and is just glad Comart’s house was not affected by the fire.

“I feel bad for peter. He lost his business, he’s a good guy. He’s a great resident in town. We just wish we could have done more for him,” said Sutton.

This isn’t the first time Comart has had a fire happen to him. When he and his wife got married over 20 years ago, a fire took his home forcing him to rebuild. Comart makes garden mats to keep weeds out of people’s gardens for a living and has over ten thousand customers nationally. He says even though the fire destroyed his business, he will do what he did last time: remain hopeful and build again.

“It is strange how things happen sometimes. This will work out like everything else has in life. Just going to take a little more work,” said Comart.

Comart hopes to be back in business for 2024.

