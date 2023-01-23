Sullivan’s career-high powers UVM past NJIT

Catamounts travel to face Binghamton on Wednesday
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Finn Sullivan poured in a career-high 28 points, including six made three-pointers, to lead UVM to an 85-69 win over NJIT on Sunday. Kam Gibson finished with 18 points.

“Already having Aaron Deloney is nice, and when Kam [Gibson] and I get it going, it opens up space for everybody else too,” Sullivan said. “It gives room for Dylan [Penn] and Robin [Duncan] to operate in the post, so the players aren’t digging off us if we’re struggling from three, which is nice. It opens up the floor and makes our offense even better.”

“Great crowd, Sunday afternoon, really fun environment,” head coach John Becker said. “I thought we took another step since the Maine game, since our break really, as we stare down the barrel here of the last 10 games of the season.”

