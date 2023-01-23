VTrans crews ready for another winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region, and Vermont’s Agency of Transportation say it is ready. It’s the second snow event in just a few days, with more snow forecasted to fall later this week.

Despite the slow start to winter, VTrans says it’s prepared for multiple days of plowing, sanding and salting.

“Our salt sheds are full. We make sure trucks are fueled up ready to go all the repairs are done. All our drivers are on standby waiting for the storm are forming around monitoring the roads and they’ll call people in as needed,” said Michael Booth of VTrans.

Booth says the mild start to winter has given them the chance to conserve fuel and salt, and they might be able to put some of that money into repairs for the spring.

While the trucks are out, you can also track their location. VTrans added the plow nicknames to their interactive map, so you can see what’s getting cleared, and when.

“[It’s] a way to get more involved with the community and so that people know that it’s their neighbors out there. The children love the names, and the trucks, they like to see the trucks go by in their area. It’s a great thing that we do, and we plan to keep doing it. It’s good for community involvement,” Booth said.

As of Monday morning, there are nearly 250 school closings or delays.

