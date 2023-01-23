BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are in the thick of our most recent snowstorm in a parade of snowstorms which will continue as we go through the rest of the week.

Today’s storm is focusing itself more on our central, southern and eastern areas. There will be little if any snow in the northern Champlain Valley and especially northern NY, where there will only be about 1-3″ of snow by the end of the day. Otherwise, the northern Champlain Valley is looking at about 2-4″ by day’s end. Our central areas into the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH will receive about 4-6″ of snow. The heaviest snow of 6-10″ will be in our southern counties.

The storm will be out of here as we get into the evening hours. It will just be mostly cloudy overnight.

On Tuesday, a clipper system tracking through southern Quebec will swing a cold front through here which will be accompanied by snow showers. There may be a quick snow squall right around the time of the morning commute. That is when a brief, but heavy burst of snow reduces visibilities quickly and drops a quick inch or two of snow. Heads up if you are on the roads early Tuesday.

The next big storm system will come in late Wednesday and last through Thursday. That next one will be tracking farther to the north. It is still too early to say how much snow will come down with that storm, but our northern areas will be getting the brunt of that one, with southern counties possibly getting in on a light wintry mix at times.

We’ll catch a break on Friday with partly sunny skies.

Another clipper system moving through southern Quebec could swing a few snow showers through on Saturday, mainly in our northern areas. To round out the weekend, Sunday will start with some sunshine, but another snow-maker may be coming in by late in the day and into the start of next week.

Lots of weather action over the next week or so! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of all these snowstorms, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.