BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather pattern will remain active in the week ahead as a series of storms look to bring accumulating snow over the next several days. A clipper system will swing through our region on Tuesday with a brief burst of snow, mainly north, from mid morning to early afternoon. A chance of squalls is possible, which could briefly reduce visibility and bring slippery roads over a short period of time. Accumulation is still expected to be light, and taper to scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

Our next weather system will approach our region late on Wednesday and into early Thursday. A widespread 4-8 inches of snow may be possible, with higher totals once again over central and southern Vermont. Snow will be steadiest on Wednesday night, which will likely make for a snow-covered and slippery morning commute on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Friday. The weekend will be back to scattered snow showers with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Colder weather will continue to build into our region heading into early next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.