Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our next storm system will bring snow tonight into early Monday afternoon. The snow will be heaviest south and east of the Champlain Valley, and especially so in Bennington and Windham counties. The Monday morning commute will be slippery, especially south, so allow extra time. The snow will quickly taper to a few snow showers Monday afternoon. Total accumulation will be 1 to 3 inches in the northern third of the region, 3 to 6 in central areas, and 6 to 10 in southern parts, including portions of Rutland and Windsor counties.

The week will remain very active, with another significant storm for the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe.

For Tuesday, a cold front will move through. Snow showers are likely during the day, with the possibility of squalls. With the squalls, we could see a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow, and brief but dangerous whiteout conditions. Highs will be in the 30s, with lows falling into the low teens.

Another significant storm will then bring snow Wednesday afternoon, which will continue overnight. Light snow is likely Thursday. Significant accumulation is possible. However, models are showing possible mixed precipitation with this storm, especially Thursday morning, so that is something we’ll keep you updated on. Friday will finally be a quiet day, with partly sunny skies.

For next weekend, a clipper is expected to bring additional snow Saturday, though accumulation is expected to be relatively light, with perhaps an inch or so. Flurries may linger Sunday, with colder temperatures. Highs may only be in the teens, with lows dipping below zero. Stay tuned to Channel 3 on air and online for the latest updates on this active week.

