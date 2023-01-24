Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Better Business Bureau is warning potential pot buyers that dispensary scams are on the rise.

New York, Vermont and most other New England states have now legalized recreational marijuana, and that means dispensaries are popping up. But the BBB has some “buyer beware” warnings about those shops.

In a new warning, the BBB urged customers to be extremely cautious if they are asked to pay via digital wallet apps like Cash App or Zelle, and if the dispensary starts tacking on extra fees they promise to refund later on.

“Doing your research will help prevent you from getting scammed. Unfortunately, we’ve heard these happening through social media websites where they put up these glamorous ads they say they’re going to deliver to your house. People are sending $80-$100 via these apps, never getting the product or never hearing from the person again. And you’re on the money and we don’t want to see that happen to people,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Fleming.

The BBB says in states where recreational marijuana is legal, you can find BBB-accredited dispensaries on their site. They also say talking to friends and family, and getting word-of-mouth reviews can be helpful, too.

