Bill would coordinate Vt. school safety procedures

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering making school safety measures mandatory statewide.

For years, planning everything from fire drills to getting ahead of potential threats has been up to individual districts, but a new bill would require districts of all sizes to coordinate plans.

Schools are faced with a litany of challenges, from increased student mental health needs to staffing challenges, especially in smaller districts. Education Secretary Dan French says meeting requirements may be a concern in districts with fewer resources. “We’re going to have the resources for them, we’re going to have the expertise through the Vermont Safety Center, to support them. Part of it is to identify districts that need those extra steps. It’s only through requiring it, is when we start to understand those patterns,” he said.

The AOE contracts with the Vermont School Safety Center to come up with training and resources.

