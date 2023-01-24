Burlington City Councilors tweak redistricting map

Burlington's City Hall
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Redistricting Burlington has been an ongoing discussion, as officials try to fix gerrymandered wards. On Monday, councilors voted on minor changes to the measure going before voters on Town Meeting Day.

They had voted on a map to put before voters at the beginning of December, but there were some concerns about dividing certain neighborhoods. On Monday, they voted in favor of some adjustments. The decision was made with the intent of keeping the King-Maple neighborhood together.

While not everyone was on board with the deviation from the map approved in December, the vote passed eight to three.

The tweak to the map expands Ward 3 to the Bobbin Mill neighborhood along pine street, giving the blocks between King, Maple, Pine, and South Winooski to Ward 5. All progressives and four democrats on the council voted for the compromise.

This was their last opportunity to make changes to the map before submitting the charter change to the Secretary of State. That means this will be the map before voters on town meeting day.

