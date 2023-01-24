Crashed cars and down lines from most recent winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -According to VTrans Road Report, some roads are clear, while others are slick with chances of black ice after the Monday morning snow.

As of 6:00 a.m., there are about 5,000 power outages in Vermont. It’s unclear what caused these outages but that number is up from about 3,000 this time Monday.

There are 60 thousand of power outages in New Hampshire, but none are in our viewing area.

New Hampshire State Police reported about 100 crashes yesterday just from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Troopers said the crashes occurred throughout the state, and included cars that went off the road.

Police remind drivers to slow down, use their headlights, give space between cars, avoid hard braking, and buckle up.

NH State Police also reminded drivers to clean off their cars completely, as required by law Jessica’s Law, named after a woman killed when ice hit her car.

