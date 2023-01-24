Mayor Weinberger to announce plan for Net Zero Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Burlington’s mayor is hosting a meeting to talk about what he called “ambitious” new climate policies.

The goal is to help the city reach its Net Zero Energy goal by this year.

Net Zero Energy means balancing the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere with those taken out.

Several organizations plan to attend, including Burlington Electric and Renewable Energy Vermont.

