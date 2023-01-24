Mt. Washington Obs exceeds end-of-year fundraising goal

CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - The Mount Washington Observatory says an end-of-year fundraising campaign was a success.

The nonprofit, which recently celebrated a 90-year anniversary, is dedicated to weather research, specifically in higher elevations.

Observatory executive director Drew Bush says 60% of the funding for the obs comes from donations and the most money is raised during their end-of-year campaign. The goal was $240,000 and Bush says they exceeded that goal by $10,000.

That means their teams can continue to live and work on top of the Northeast’s highest peak, collecting information for the National Weather Service and their own research.

And the team this year is working on expanding research opportunities and trying to make the mountain more accessible to school children.

