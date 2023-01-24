Scott indicates support for legalizing sports betting

Mobile Sports Betting
Mobile Sports Betting(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he would support a measure that would legalize sports betting.

After taking testimony this fall, lawmakers this week will start discussing the issue. More than 30 states have already legalized the practice, including New York and New Hampshire.

The governor says many Vermonters are already placing bets out of state and online and that despite concerns over problem gambling, he supports its legalization. “It’s being done here in the state and we just need to find a path forward that we can provide for the protections necessary to make it viable for us and for Vermonters, Scott said.

Sports betting is expected to bring in anywhere from $2 to $10 million into Vermont’s General Fund.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals

Vt. lawmakers to revisit sports betting measures

Bennington lawmaker pushes online sports betting bill

Bet on it: NY mobile sports gambling to go live this weekend

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
A fire Saturday destroyed the Garden Mats business in Worcester.
Owner of Worcester business hopes to rebuild after fire
File photo
Ex-St. Albans cop acquitted of assault in stun case
File Photo
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
File photo
Report: Burlington TIF accounting led to over $1.2 million in mistakes

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone
Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
File photo
Bill would coordinate Vt. school safety procedures
Upper Valley man faces child porn charges