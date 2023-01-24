Scott indicates support for legalizing sports betting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he would support a measure that would legalize sports betting.

After taking testimony this fall, lawmakers this week will start discussing the issue. More than 30 states have already legalized the practice, including New York and New Hampshire.

The governor says many Vermonters are already placing bets out of state and online and that despite concerns over problem gambling, he supports its legalization. “It’s being done here in the state and we just need to find a path forward that we can provide for the protections necessary to make it viable for us and for Vermonters, Scott said.

Sports betting is expected to bring in anywhere from $2 to $10 million into Vermont’s General Fund.

