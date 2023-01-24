Sen. Hassan speaks in D.C. on opioid treatment bill
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.Y. (WCAX) -New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan will be at the White House to give a speech on her effort to combat the opioid crisis.
Hassan will be talking about the elimination of the ‘X-Waiver,” a cause she has been fighting for.
The X-Waiver had previously prevented medical providers from widely prescribing lifesaving medication-assisted treatment, buprenorphine, for those struggling with opioid use disorder.
A government funding package recently signed by President Biden included Hassan’s bill to address this.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.