Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone

EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a lot of pride in East Burke following Mikaela Shiffrin’s history-making World Cup run in Italy Tuesday.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. she now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories. The win solidifies what many people have known for years who have followed her career -- she is now officially the best women’s skier in the world.

A love of skiing runs in the family for Burke Mountain Academy students. That includes 8th grader Katie Rowekamp who is originally from Alaska. “I like the feeling of going extremely fast,” Rowekamp said. It’s a feeling that she and other Burke students have in common with Shiffrin, the fastest of them all. “I think that is pretty awesome. I mean like, congratulations to her, that is amazing.”

“I think it is very exciting that it is a Burke alumna. And it’s exciting that it is coming from Burke,” said Kira Hiebert, a 7th grader from Maine.

Shiffrin has dominated the sport in recent years. Current coaches at BMA say one reason is her work ethic. “I don’t think there is anyone in U.S. sports -- not in U.S. skiing -- that works as hard as she has ever worked,” said the school’s Diann Roffe. She knows what it’s like to compete at that level. Like Shiffrin, she’s a former world champion and Olympic gold medalist. But Roffe says Shiffrin is more than just an outstanding athlete. “Mikaela has maintained an incredible humility to her everyday life.” And that, she says, rubs off on the kids.

“Well, obviously, she’s fast but she has always been a super nice person,” RoweKamp agreed.

“She’s humble and she is always kind to everybody -- which is a really good thing to be,” Hiebert added.

And perhaps one day it will be one of them looking to take Shiffrin’s top spot.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You ever think you could beat Mikaela’s record?

Kira Hiebert: I don’t know, hopefully.

Katie Rowekamp: I’ll try. I don’t know, that is pretty awesome.

And more feats are likely still to come. Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom event Wednesday and she is just a handful of wins away from breaking the men’s overall record.

