South Burlington voters to weigh in on TIF projects, $34M bond measure

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after Vermont’s auditor highlighted over $1.2 million in errors in Burlington’s Waterfront TIF district, South Burlington is preparing to ask voters to sign off on TIF projects and a major bond measure of its own.

The city laid out its budget and proposals at a meeting Monday night. Voters will see a tax increment financing bond vote on Town Meeting Day to pay for major projects including connecting roads in the new city center and streetscape improvements on Williston Road. TIF money will also be used to pay for the bike and pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89.

South Burlington City Manager Jessie Baker says her city’s TIF audit is now underway. “We have not seen the concerns expressed yet that were expressed in Burlington -- I don’t anticipate we will. I’m very confident in our team and the management that we have done here in South Burlington,” she said. “This is a big deal for South Burlington this year because 2024 is our last year to what the legislation calls “incur debt” for the TIF district. So, this is hopefully the last bond vote for our tax increment financing district that will complete that bicycle and pedestrian orientation of our downtown.”

Another $34 million bond measure before voters would be used to upgrade aging wastewater treatment facilities.

There are a number of opportunities to learn more about the bond votes before Town Meeting Day. The first in-person event is on February 14th at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

