State officials explore sale of Burlington office building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration could be considering selling a state-owned building in the heart of downtown Burlington.

The proposal, according to BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch, is to sell the state office building at 108 Cherry Street, which holds several state agencies including the health department.

The state in 2019 had been exploring spending $19 million to renovate the building but that was before the pandemic and the increase in state workers working from home. About 439 people are currently assigned to the building but only about 150 are there on any given day, according to Fitch. The parking garage has a capacity of 390 spaces.

Administration officials are seeking legislative approval to sell. If that happens, the state will do the mandatory postings and hire a real estate company. Then if the highest bidder meets the state’s standards, they’ll sell.

The three-story building has been valued at $29 million by the city.

